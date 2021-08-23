Sun forecast for District Heights — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD) A sunny Monday is here for District Heights, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for District Heights:

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.