Hampton police say 20-year-old man injured in shooting

Authorities need the public's assistance in finding the person connected with a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday night.

The Hampton Police Division said it received a call Sunday, Aug. 22 around 11:30 p.m. about a person who walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived at the hospital they found a 20-year-old man who had been dropped off there after being shot in the E Street and Briarfield Road area. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police have not released the man's identity. They are currently investigating the motive behind the shooting and the events that led up to it.

If you know anything that could help detectives, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. They are offering a $1000 cash reward for a tip that leads to an arrest.