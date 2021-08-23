Cancel
Palatka, FL

Palatka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel
Palatka (FL) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

PALATKA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0ba8IllE00

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

