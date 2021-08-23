Daily Weather Forecast For Raeford

RAEFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.