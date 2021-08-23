4-Day Weather Forecast For Davenport
DAVENPORT, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
