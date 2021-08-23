Cancel
Long Beach Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0ba8IWTD00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

