Long Beach Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
