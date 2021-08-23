Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, MS

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Philadelphia

Posted by 
Philadelphia Dispatch
Philadelphia Dispatch
 3 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) A sunny Monday is here for Philadelphia, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Philadelphia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0ba8IUhl00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Philadelphia Dispatch

Philadelphia Dispatch

Philadelphia, MS
113
Followers
156
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philadelphia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Byram, MSPosted by
Byram (MS) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Byram

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Byram: Thursday, August 26: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Friday, August 27: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during
Florence, MSPosted by
Florence (MS) Weather Channel

Florence Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Florence: Thursday, August 26: Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Friday, August 27: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
Sauk Centre, MNPosted by
Sauk Centre (MN) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Sauk Centre

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sauk Centre: Thursday, August 26: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Friday, August 27: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance

Comments / 0

Community Policy