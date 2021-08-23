Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

A rainy Monday in Pittsburgh — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Pittsburgh Dispatch
Pittsburgh Dispatch
 3 days ago

(PITTSBURGH, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pittsburgh Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pittsburgh:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0ba8ITp200

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh, PA
With Pittsburgh Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Pittsburgh, PA
#Sunbreak#Nws
