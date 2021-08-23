Cancel
Environment

Jackson Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Jackson News Flash
Jackson News Flash
 3 days ago

JACKSON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0ba8INlu00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jackson News Flash

Jackson News Flash

Jackson, AL
ABOUT

With Jackson News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

