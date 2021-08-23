Round Mountain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ROUND MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 85 °F, low 58 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Haze High 86 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Haze High 88 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



