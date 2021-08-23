Round Mountain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROUND MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0