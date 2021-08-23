Cancel
Christmas Valley, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Christmas Valley

Posted by 
Christmas Valley News Alert
 3 days ago

CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0ba8IK7j00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 35 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

