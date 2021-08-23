4-Day Weather Forecast For Christmas Valley
CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 35 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0