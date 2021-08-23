Mount Vernon Daily Weather Forecast
MOUNT VERNON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0