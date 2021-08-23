4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
