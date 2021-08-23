Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amargosa Valley, NV

Monday sun alert in Amargosa Valley — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Amargosa Valley Digest
Amargosa Valley Digest
 3 days ago

(AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Amargosa Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Amargosa Valley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0ba8IC3v00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Amargosa Valley Digest

Amargosa Valley Digest

Amargosa Valley, NV
3
Followers
121
Post
748
Views
ABOUT

With Amargosa Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amargosa Valley, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy