Cheyenne Wells, CO

Cheyenne Wells Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Cheyenne Wells News Flash
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE WELLS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0ba8I45M00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Cheyenne Wells News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

