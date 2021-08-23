Blake Lively Is a Modern-Day Fairy in an Ethereal Green Dress & Red Leather Loafers

Blake Lively kicked off her birthday celebrations early this weekend in chic style.

As seen on her Instagram Stories and reposted by a fan account, the actress , who turns 34 years old on Aug. 25, started her festivities yesterday in an ethereal green dress from Teuta Matoshi ; the ankle-length number featured a structured bustier bodice with a flowing tulle skirt and tied straps, all accented with small cherries across the entirety of the design.

To complement the dress, Lively switched out her typical heels and sandals for a trending silhouette for fall: chunky loafers.

From Prada, Chanel, Dr. Martens and more, loafers are experiencing a comeback on the celeb style scene this season. The silhouette offers an elevated balancing point between a ballet flat, a combat boot or a slip-on sneaker with their versatility and more polished appeal. Stars like Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and even first lady Jill Biden have frequented their own choice of loafers in the past few weeks alone.

The “Gossip Girl” actress’ own pick taps her most beloved brand when it comes to footwear, Christian Louboutin. The red leather design updates a classic penny loafer with high-shine leather uppers and a white topstitch finish. Titled the Mocalaureat silhouette, fans can shop Lively’s choice of shoes for $795 at MyTheresa .

As for Lively, the “Green Lantern” actress oftentimes favors heels from Christian Louboutin when she isn’t in its flatter silhouettes. Lovers of Blake Lively’s style know that red bottom heels are no new thing in her closet. The Los Angeles native continues to support the French designer as she has for over a decade now, wearing his pieces for everything from movie premieres to off-duty outings to even the 2018 Met Gala.

Inspired by Blake Lively? Try out these similar loafers for size.

