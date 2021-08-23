Big Bear Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Monday, August 23
Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
