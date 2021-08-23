East. Grand Forks Daily Weather Forecast
EAST. GRAND FORKS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
