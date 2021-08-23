4-Day Weather Forecast For Yreka

YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Smoke High 85 °F, low 54 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 54 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.