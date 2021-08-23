4-Day Weather Forecast For Yreka
YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
