Francis “Frankie” Mossman, the New Zealand-born actor who appeared in several TV shows including the early 2010s hit “Spartacus,” died Saturday. He was 33. Mossman’s cause of death has not been confirmed. Mossman died at his home in Sydney, Australia, and his family has created a GoFundMe to bring his body back to his hometown of Auckland. Mossman’s family said that prior to his death, he was ...