German publishing group Axel Springer announced an agreement to acquire Politico, the 15-year-old digital political news outlet, a deal sources told Variety was worth slightly more than $1 billion. The price of the acquisition wasn’t disclosed. Politico’s owner, Robert Albritton, had been seeking $1 billion for the company, the New York Times reported earlier this month. Axel Springer’s deal for Politico includes the remaining 50% share of the companies’ current joint venture Politico Europe, as well as the more recently launched tech news website Protocol. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval. The sale...