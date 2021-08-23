Cancel
Berlin, NH

Berlin Weather Forecast

Berlin Post
Berlin Post
 3 days ago

BERLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0ba8HTmp00

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

