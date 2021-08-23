Berlin Weather Forecast
BERLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
