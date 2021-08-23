Cancel
Big Bear Lake, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Big Bear Lake

Posted by 
Big Bear Digest
 3 days ago

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) A sunny Monday is here for Big Bear Lake, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Big Bear Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0ba8HGYc00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

