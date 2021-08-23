Park Rapids Weather Forecast
PARK RAPIDS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
