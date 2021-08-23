Daily Weather Forecast For Fayette
FAYETTE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
