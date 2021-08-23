Cancel
Old Town, FL

Weather Forecast For Old Town

OLD TOWN, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0ba8H7hK00

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Old Town Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

