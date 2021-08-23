West. Branch Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WEST. BRANCH, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
