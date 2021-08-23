Daily Weather Forecast For Avon
AVON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0