4-Day Weather Forecast For Chinle
CHINLE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0