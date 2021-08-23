4-Day Weather Forecast For Chinle

CHINLE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 17 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.