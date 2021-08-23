Cancel
Shallotte, NC

Shallotte Daily Weather Forecast

Shallotte Journal
Shallotte Journal
 3 days ago

SHALLOTTE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0ba8GORN00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shallotte Journal

Shallotte Journal

Shallotte, NC
