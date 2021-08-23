Cancel
Dalhart, TX

A rainy Monday in Dalhart — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Dalhart News Flash
 3 days ago

(DALHART, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Dalhart Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dalhart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0ba8GA5D00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dalhart News Flash

Dalhart, TX
With Dalhart News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

