Weather Forecast For Newport
NEWPORT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
