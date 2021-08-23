Kill Devil Hills Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 77 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
