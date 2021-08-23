Kill Devil Hills Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 77 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



