Kill Devil Hills Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Kill Devil Hills Dispatch
Kill Devil Hills Dispatch
 3 days ago

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0ba8G3zN00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 77 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Kill Devil Hills Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

