Be responsive. I’ve always been a planner, and when my dating blog first went viral, I had dreams of writing a book. I never planned to be a tech entrepreneur — in fact people would often ask when I would launch my own dating app, but I knew it wasn’t possible without serious funding. The best points of my career have come when I’ve been responsive to opportunities which have come my way. While I always have a rough idea of where I want to be, and what I want to be doing, I love the flexibility to be able to say yes to a great opportunity and just see where it takes me.