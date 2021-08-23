4-Day Weather Forecast For Medina
MEDINA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0