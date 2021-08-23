Daily Weather Forecast For Grants
GRANTS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
