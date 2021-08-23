Cancel
Daily Weather Forecast For Grants

Grants Journal
 3 days ago

GRANTS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0ba8FqgA00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grants, NM
ABOUT

With Grants Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

