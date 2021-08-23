Cancel
Pagosa Springs, CO

Monday has sun for Pagosa Springs — 3 ways to make the most of it

Pagosa Springs News Alert
 3 days ago

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) A sunny Monday is here for Pagosa Springs, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pagosa Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0ba8FjkJ00

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

