Beaufort Weather Forecast

BEAUFORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 78 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



