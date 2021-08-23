Beaufort Weather Forecast
BEAUFORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
