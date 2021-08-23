Ashland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ASHLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
