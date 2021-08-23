Ashland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ASHLAND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 88 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



