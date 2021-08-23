That may depend on what NCAA does with roster limits

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray could be battling Devonta Freeman for a roster spot, according to Larry Holder of The Athletic. Murray and Freeman combined for just 12 yards on 11 carries in the Saints' first preseason game, and both backs lost a fumble. 2020 undrafted free agent Tony Jones, meanwhile, rushed for 82 yards and scored an 18-yard touchdown on seven carries, while also leading the Saints with 5 receptions for 38 yards. Holder still expects Murray to ultimately make the team, but he adds that "Jones’ performance probably opened Payton’s eyes a bit deeper on the depth chart." The Saints' backfield will be something to keep an eye on in their next preseason game on August 23 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Murray has rushed for exactly 146 carries in each of the last two seasons while handling the No. 2 job behind Alvin Kamara.