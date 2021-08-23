Elizabeth Weather Forecast
ELIZABETH, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
