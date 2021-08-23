Cancel
Gonzales, TX

Weather Forecast For Gonzales

Gonzales Dispatch
Gonzales Dispatch
 3 days ago

GONZALES, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0ba8FHE500

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Gonzales Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Caldwell County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Gonzales, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Gonzales; Guadalupe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Caldwell, eastern Guadalupe and northwestern Gonzales Counties through 345 PM CDT At 252 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Palmeto State Park, or near Gonzales, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Seguin, Gonzales, Luling, McQueeney, Nixon, Kingsbury, Smiley, Fentress, Palmeto State Park, Geronimo, Brownsboro, Leesville, Nolte, Joliet, Zipp, Oak Forest, Stairtown, Belmont, Wrightsboro and McNeil. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Bastrop County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette, Gonzales by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Fayette; Gonzales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Caldwell, south central Bastrop, north central Gonzales and west central Fayette Counties through 700 PM CDT At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cistern, or 15 miles southwest of Smithville, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cistern, Rosanky, McMahan, Delhi, String Prairie, Thompsonville and Jeddo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Bastrop County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette, Gonzales by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Fayette; Gonzales Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Caldwell, southwestern Bastrop, north central Gonzales and west central Fayette Counties through 745 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Cedar Creek to near Waelder. Movement was southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lockhart, Gonzales, Waelder, Cistern, Brownsboro, Delhi, Joliet, Tilmon, Rockne, String Prairie, Watterson, Elm Grove, McNeil, Red Rock, McMahan, Lytton Springs, Thompsonville, Dale, Jeddo and Bateman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

