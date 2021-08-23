4-Day Weather Forecast For Trinidad
TRINIDAD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
