Storm Lake Daily Weather Forecast

STORM LAKE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



