Storm Lake Daily Weather Forecast
STORM LAKE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
