Waimea Weather Forecast
WAIMEA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
