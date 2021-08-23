Waimea Weather Forecast

WAIMEA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Scattered Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Scattered Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 60 °F 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.