Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

I think it started during a timeout in the 4th quarter

By ChathamHoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 3 days ago

It went so well that it became a start of 4th quarter staple and was broken out for a big 4th quarter moment when needed.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Grizzlies Waive Sean McDermott To Complete Trade With Wolves

In order to create room on their 20-man roster to accommodate a one-for-two trade with the Timberwolves, the Grizzlies have waived wing Sean McDermott, the team announced today in a press release. McDermott, who went undrafted out of Butler in 2020, quickly caught on with the Grizzlies, signing a two-way...
Sportssportswar.com

Yes. And at $449,000 per year. I think ,

And I may be wrong, that after a player plays or is on the big team roster for a certain number of games he is signed to a regular contract. I expect Sam will be on a regular contract by year’s end based on Celts injury history.
NBANBA

Warriors' 4th Quarter Run Seals Summer League Win Over Thunder

The Warriors 2021 Summer League, presented by Oracle, picked back up on Friday as the Warriors rallied to earn a 94-84 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas. Both teams came out strong in the first quarter, with guard Gary Payton II showing off his playmaking abilities from the opening tip, tallying seven of his 10 total points in the first frame. Payton added eight rebounds, six assists and three steals, becoming the Warriors’ leading rebounder of the night.
Footballsportswar.com

I understand your points. I just think a good

Way to elevate our program is to utilize the RB position to make bigger plays and help win games instead of the status quo. I think having a playmaker at both RB and QB is much better than what we have now. JMO.
Sportssportswar.com

I'm guessing they do that during the final series which starts tomorrow

For those who missed it, Ethan Anderson won Top Pro Prospect... -- JoeHoo 08/16/2021 08:57AM. Did they name the league MVP yet? Really hard to find information, which -- MonsterTruck 08/16/2021 12:00PM. I'm guessing they do that during the final series which starts tomorrow ** -- JoeHoo 08/16/2021 9:29PM. You...
NBAchatsports.com

Payton Pritchard puts up 92 points in Portland Pro-Am game

It turns out Payton Pritchard left the Summer League to still play basketball. The Celtics guard put on a show in a Portland Pro-Am game on Saturday, scoring 92 points to help his team win 165-163. Highlights from the game show Pritchard scoring in a variety of ways. He blew...
Footballsportswar.com

I think we’ll be competitive in every game

Not at all. I am bullish on this team. As others have said if we can -- Hoobedoobedoo 08/13/2021 2:43PM. Avoid an injury epidemic (like recent seasons) and we will be fine. ** -- TroublesHooter 08/13/2021 1:09PM. ILL will be an important game. Will set the tone for the season....
High Schoolkmlchargers.com

JV football stuns LPS with late 4th quarter touchdown to win 22-21

The JV football team stunned LPS Monday afternoon with a late fourth quarter touchdown to win 22-21. LPS took the early lead in the first quarter going up 14-0. It wasn’t looking good for the Chargers in the first half, then midway through the second quarter, Landon Hagenow hit Sam Ehlke for their first touchdown of the game. In the last three minutes of the half, the Chargers forced a couple of turnovers and by halftime, the game was tied at 14. LPS took the lead in the third quarter going up 21-14. The Charger offense started clicking in the fourth quarter and with about three minutes left, they scored a touchdown and converted the 2-point attempt to go up 22-21. The defense then forced LPS to turnover the ball on downs to ultimately end the game. Go Chargers!!!
NBAreviewjournal.com

Aces stage furious 4th-quarter rally to beat Washington Mystics

A’ja Wilson was tired Sunday evening. “Really tired,” she said after helping the Aces make history during an 84-83 victory over the Washington Mystics at Michelob Ultra Arena. “I find myself just having to just grind it out,” she added. “At the same time, getting a win like this against...
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Duitsman enters 4th season as Lincoln Lutheran’s starting quarterback

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Josh Duitsman didn’t plan on playing football in high school. “Basketball was my sport,” Duitsman said. “I was the leading scorer on our team in middle school.”. A conversation with Lincoln Lutheran Greg Nelson, however, convinced Duitman to give football a try. “I didn’t understand (football)...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke throws game-tying TD pass in 4th quarter of preseason game

Less than a week after signing with the New York Giants, Brian Lewerke already has his first touchdown as a member of the G-men. Getting some extended run in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Browns, Lewerke earned his first throwing TD as a member of the Giants as he completed a throw to David Sills V to cut into the Cleveland lead during New York’s second preseason game of the 2021 season.
College Sports247Sports

Hevesy explains thinking behind Eguakun starting at center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- A year ago in fall camp, a slimmed-down sophomore Ethan White was preparing to become the team's starting center. Fate would have something else in store. Thanks to a left knee injury that required a minor procedure for White midway through fall camp, Florida had to change plans on the fly.
NBAchatsports.com

Orlando Magic: 3 players who can break into starting lineup

With the draft finished and free agency almost wrapped up, the Orlando Magic roster is close to finalized. With so many young players on the roster, it is safe to say the Magic will have a lot of lineup shuffling this year. The Magic have the potential to use more...
College Sportschatsports.com

Syracuse basketball safe in one bracket, but knocked out by Joe Lunardi

Syracuse basketball (Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports) The most recent bracketology projections from CBS Sports and ESPN are split as to whether Syracuse basketball will make the Big Dance next spring. Of course, these predictions are super early, and they really are just summer fodder at this juncture. But...
College Sportssportswar.com

I think you're missing my point.

Hauser will never get his due from the UVA fan base in general because he picked the worst possible time to have a bad game. Yes, Huff could have had his back, but at least Huff had the Duke game from the prior year to cement his own legacy. Hauser has no such landmark game.
College Sportscardiachill.com

Pitt commit Judah Mintz rises in Rivals 150 rankings

Recruiting website Rivals released updated rankings for the 2022 class on Wednesday, and Pitt commit Judah Mintz got a significant bump, moving from No. 103 in the class to No. 68. The 35-spot rise signifies a major jump, as only 15 players in the Rivals 150, or 10 percent, moved up 35 or more spots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy