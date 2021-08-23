Daily Weather Forecast For Pecos
PECOS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
