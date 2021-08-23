Havre Weather Forecast
HAVRE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of light rain then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
