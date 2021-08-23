Havre Weather Forecast

HAVRE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Slight chance of light rain then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.