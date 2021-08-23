Spencer Daily Weather Forecast
SPENCER, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
