Spencer Daily Weather Forecast

SPENCER, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.