Spencer, IA

Spencer Daily Weather Forecast

Spencer Times
 3 days ago

SPENCER, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0ba8EY5p00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Spencer Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

