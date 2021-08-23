Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Have $5,000 to Invest for the Next 10 Years? 2 Surefire Stocks to Consider

By Parkev Tatevosian
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago
  • Disney is investing in new revenue opportunities and already boasts 174 million streaming subscribers.
  • Starbucks more than doubled its annual revenue from 2011 to 2019.
  • In non-pandemic years, Disney and Starbucks maintain enviable operating profit margins.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have each proven to have quality businesses that can withstand various economic tests. If you want to invest in stocks but are concerned about the risk of losing money, then companies like these two can be a good place to start.

There is an excellent chance that each will be around and performing well over the next decade, which ensures shares in the companies will have some value. Furthermore, each has loyal fans willing to wait in line to spend money, usually a sign of pricing power.

If the safety of your capital is of primary importance and you want to invest in stocks, Disney and Starbucks are two good choices to consider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mo0SC_0ba8ESnT00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Disney benefits from a powerful flywheel

Entertainment giant Disney has been around for nearly a century, delighting families from around the world in multiple mediums. The core of the company is its unique ability to tell stories that resonate. Disney can make a movie that becomes a hit at the box office. The same film can attract subscribers to its streaming services, and eventually become an attraction in some form at one of its theme parks and/or some product (or products) that it can sell in stores. The order of that process can be mixed and matched but generally touches multiple revenue-generating points no matter how it begins.

From 2011 to 2019, Disney increased annual revenue from $41 billion to $70 billion (a 71% increase) while averaging an operating profit margin of 22.3%. The healthy profit margin can give Disney a cushion against adverse effects on any part of its business.

Meanwhile, management usually has a plan that helps the company adapt to fit with changing consumer tastes. Most recently, this has meant putting an emphasis on expanding its streaming services. Overall, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ have amassed 174 million paying subscribers. By 2024, management expects the House of Mouse will have over 300 million.

Admittedly, the near term could be a bit volatile for Disney as it continues to manage in a pandemic-hampered environment and gradually welcomes people back in person to theme parks, movie theaters, hotels, and cruise ships. That's one reason it's important to have a long time horizon; it gives companies time to adjust to changing circumstances.

2. Starbucks: Who doesn't like good coffee?

Starbucks is known around the world for having some of the best coffee. There is rarely an occasion in my neighborhood where any one of the three Starbucks does not have a long line of patrons waiting for the privilege to buy something.

Starbucks has also seen a big jump in annual revenue, going from $12 billion in 2011 to $27 billion in 2019 (a 125% increase) while averaging an operating profit margin of 15.1%. Starbucks grew revenue more than Disney, albeit at lower profit margins. Nevertheless, they are both excellent operating performers.

The pandemic changed the way many people spend their working hours, perhaps permanently. Starbucks adapted by shifting locations to more suburban areas and emphasizing drive-thrus. If more folks are working remotely, there is less need for Starbucks to occupy expensive downtown locations, which could boost profit margins over the next several years.

It helps that Starbucks serves the coffee market that is estimated to grow at a compound annual rate of 8% to 9% in the next three years. As one of the leading companies in the arena, it could capture a good part of that increase.

Investor takeaway

Disney and Starbucks are proven companies with a history of excellent operating performance. While the future is uncertain, you can feel comfortable with their ability to adapt to the changes to keep the business profitable in the long run. Therefore, investing $5,000 in Disney and Starbucks stocks today is likely to make you wealthier in 10 years.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surefire#Disney World#Espn#Sbux#Entertainment#Disney Hulu#Espn#The House Of Mouse#Hotels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into $5,000 (or More)

E-commerce has become one of the bigger growth areas since the March 2020 lows. One company continues to post stock increases through massive seller and revenue growth. The other delivered product and stock gains in bulk. Beginning investors often dream of finding the stock that turns into the next Amazon...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Warren Buffett. Four well-known companies account for $223 billion of Berkshire Hathaway's $316 billion in invested assets. There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

Many investors seem to have lost interest in dividend stocks as the focus on Wall Street has gravitated toward more exciting, growth companies. That could change quickly, though, if a market downturn hits or if sales gains in crowded tech areas like cloud services and e-commerce begin to disappoint. Yet...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

The first of these companies provides services that are invaluable to many life-sciences giants. The second is a drugmaker focused on rare diseases that has already made early investors rich. The third is a fintech giant whose long-term prospects are mouthwatering. Cathie Wood is the CEO of ARK Invest, an...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $500? 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double It

We all want to multiply our cash, and stocks are a great way to make that happen. Duolingo looks poised for long-term success because of the massive value it offers its users. Dream Finders is pioneering a unique strategy in the homebuilding industry that can boost margins and bottom-line expansion.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Investing $27,550 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Can Bring You $100 a Month

All of these stocks have relatively high payouts; one yield is as high as 6%. There's even room for some of these dividend payments to increase. Investing in dividend stocks can be a great way to grow your portfolio even if you are worried about whether your investments themselves will rise in value. The recurring income can help boost your savings and provide you with more money to invest in other stocks. You can even use dividend income to help pay bills or cover expenses. The one downside is that many dividend stocks don't pay on a monthly basis. However, by holding multiple income investments, you can ensure that you're collecting dividends every month.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Now's the Time to Buy These Stocks

Both of these stocks trade at cheap valuations. Sprouts looks poised to ramp up its store count. Callaway's core businesses can help fund Topgolf's promising growth. Although cutting-edge technology tends to attract the majority of investors' attention in today's market, it's sometimes the boring businesses that can provide truly exceptional returns.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Monster Stocks in the Making

Axon Enterprise is poised to profit from increased demand for body cameras for police. Online marketplace Etsy is broadening its scope, profitably. Coupang has many investors excited and is being called "the Amazon of South Korea." You'd be wise to keep an eye out for monster stocks in the making,...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy for Growth and Value

There’s nothing better than finding a great combination of growth and value in a stock. Unfortunately, it’s usually one or the other — a tradeoff depending on the situation. This tradeoff isn’t always the case though, and some S&P 500 stocks have a unique combination of both traits. It allows...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Cramer: Stocks That Can Soar In or Out of COVID Lockdowns

Jim Cramer says that investors seem to take one of two extreme positions – either the market is on the verge of another historic run or it’s going to self-correct by 10%. It’s an understandable position, he writes. There are up days and there are selloffs, Cramer says. The important...
StocksEntrepreneur

2 Internet Stocks to Invest $2,500 in Right Now

With renewed social distancing mandates amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, and accelerated digital transformation, the internet industry is one of the best investment avenues. Thus, betting on fundamentally sound internet stocks CarGurus (CARG) and Blucora (BCOR) we think could reap attractive returns soon. Read on to learn more.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $10,000? 5 Perfect Stocks to Buy Right Now

If your investing timeline is measured in years, it's always a good time to put money to work in high-quality stocks. What a difference 17 months can make. In March 2020, during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the benchmark S&P 500 sank by 34% in roughly a month. It was, by far, the quickest decline of at least 30% in its history. Yet, it took this widely followed index less than 17 months to double in value from its March 23, 2020 bottom. That's the power of buy-and-hold investing in action.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

American Software had a blowout quarter last time out, but it has given back nearly all of those gains. It reports again this week. Carnival's recovery is losing momentum as COVID-19 outbreaks and now a related fatality slowing the recovery process. Robinhood failed to live to up to hype in...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

This mix of growth and value stocks has the tools to make shareholders richer over the long run. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has been virtually unstoppable. The market's widely followed index has doubled from its bear-market bottom, and has now gone more than nine months without even a 5% retracement.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Best Buys Now

The rollout of the 5G network is a surefire catalyst for growth for one chipmaker. A financial services technology leader could ride crypto to new heights. A tech industry stalwart has a bright future in the cloud. Over the past five years, the Nasdaq 100 has outperformed the S&P 500...

Comments / 0

Community Policy